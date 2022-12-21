Guardian suffers suspected ransomware attack

Paper hacked

The Guardian said there had been backroom disruption

The Guardian said it has been hit by a serious IT incident, which is believed to have been a ransomware attack.

The incident began late on Tuesday night and has affected parts of the company’s technology infrastructure, with staff told to work from home.

There has also been some disruption to behind-the-scenes services although online publishing is largely unaffected, with stories continuing to be written and published to the Guardian website and app.

The company said it was confident it could still produce Thursday’s print newspaper.