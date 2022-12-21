Guardian hacked | Cineworld slumps as talks end

Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

Guardian hacked

The Guardian said it has been hit by a serious IT incident, which is believed to have been a ransomware attack.

The incident began late on Tuesday night and has affected parts of the company’s technology infrastructure, with staff told to work from home.

There has also been some disruption to behind-the-scenes services although online publishing is largely unaffected, with stories continuing to be written and published to the Guardian website and app.

The company said it was confident it could still produce Thursday’s print newspaper.

Cineworld slumps

Cineworld Group saw its shares slump 8% after US cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings said it was no longer in talks to acquire some cinemas owned by the group.

AMC said it had held initial talks with lenders which were focused on the acquisition of certain assets of Cineworld in the US and Europe.

“A definitive agreement with the lenders has not been reached regarding the terms of any proposal to be presented to the debtors in the Cineworld cases, and at this time negotiations are not continuing,” AMC added in a regulatory filing.

US stocks opened in the green as earnings from Nike and FedEx were well-received by investors.

The FTSE 100 broke out of its slumber and an hour before the close had roared 110 points higher to 7,480.27.

Borrowing surges

Public sector borrowing rose sharply higher to £22 billion in November, up £13.9bn on the same month last year and marking the highest November figure since monthly records began in 1993. Full story here

Bunzl

Fresh from announcing the sale of is healthcare division, packaging and materials specialist Bunzl said its operating margins in 2022 will be slightly ahead of previous guidance and in line with 2021 while revenues are expected to rise by 17% at actual exchange rates.

In a trading statement it forecast revenue in 2023 would be slightly higher than in 2022, driven by both organic growth and acquisitions.

The company said it expects adjusted operating profit in 2023 to be resilient, with operating margin slightly higher than historical levels although adjusted EPS is expected to be moderately lower year-on-year due to higher interest rates and an increased effective tax rate.

Bunzl CEO Frank van Zanten, said: “We have committed more than £280m of spend to acquisitions over the year, with our pipeline remaining active and supported by our strong balance sheet.”

Musk to step down

Elon Musk has confirmed he will step down as chief executive of Twitter, as soon as he finds someone “foolish enough to take the job”.

More than 57% of users who voted in a Twitter poll Mr Musk posted on Sunday night said he should step down and Mr Musk said he would abide by the result.

He went on to question the result, but confirmed in a tweet early on Wednesday morning that he would relinquish his role as head of the social media platform once he finds a successor.

He wrote: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough!”