Grevemberg, Black join Scottish Rugby Union board

Governance set-up takes shape

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

David Grevemberg

The Scottish Rugby Union has named its first external custodians to sit on its oversight board within its newly formed governance structure.

Former 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games CEO David Grevemberg CBE and Cheryl Black, an experienced customer service director and non-executive director from the telecoms and digital sector, were selected following an external recruitment process.

The duo will join the Scottish Rugby Union Board in early 2023, and sit alongside its Chair, Professor Lorne Crerar CBE, current Scottish Rugby President Colin Rigby, former Scottish Rugby President Ian Barr and Vice-President Keith Wallace.

A further two custodian positions will be recruited from the Scottish rugby community in the new year through a recruitment campaign.

Based in Edinburgh, Cheryl Black has held a varied portfolio of non-exec roles across the private and public sectors in Scotland and the UK over the past 11 years, including with the NHS, EDF Nuclear, Telefonica and Scottish Widows.

Before the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, David Grevemberg was Executive Director of Sport and International Federation Relations at the International Paralympic Committee for ten years.

Following the Glasgow games, he became the chief executive of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

He is currently working as chief innovation and partnerships officer at the Centre for Sport and Human Rights based in Geneva, Switzerland.

Chair of the Scottish Rugby Union Board, Professor Lorne Crerar, said: “I am delighted Cheryl and David are joining us as they both have outstanding relevant backgrounds and are very committed to the ethos and opportunities for the growth and development of Scottish Rugby.

“Their respective experience across digital, customer service, ESG and sport, I believe, will be hugely beneficial to the role of the Scottish Rugby Union Board and future direction of Scottish Rugby itself.”