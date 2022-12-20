Gravitate HR hires chair and boosts senior team

Recruitment

Laura Wiegratz, Iain Valentine, Margery McBain, and Neil Ferguson

Recruitment firm Gravitate HR has appointed Neil Ferguson as managing director, Laura Wiegratz as director of client services, and former Whitespace and Dentsu chief Iain Valentine as non-executive director and chairman.

Gravitate HR was founded by Margery McBain in Edinburgh in 2006 and now operates across Scotland and the UK.

Ms McBain said: “I am excited about our next phase of growth, with Neil running the business with the support of Laura, and the expert guidance of Iain.

“Neil joined us back in 2012, so it’s been great to see his development within the business, and Iain is a longstanding client dating back to his time with Whitespace ahead of the acquisition by Dentsu.”

Mr Valentine said: “Margery has built an incredible business through the years, underpinned by her absolute focus on client service and team culture. That high standard of service is something I experienced first hand at Whitespace, and I look forward to helping to guide strategy at Gravitate over the months and years ahead.”