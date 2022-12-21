Graphics firm OPG sold to management team

Founder sells

Allan Hamilton, Stuart Ritchie, Terry Quinn and Tristan Harrold

Fleet vehicle graphics firm, OPG, has completed a multi-million pound management buy-out supported by a six-figure funding package from UKSE and private investors.

Allan Hamilton, who joined the company as an apprentice, has been appointed as managing director of the Lesmahagow-based company, taking the reins from Owen Pilling who formed the company in 1995 along with his wife Janet.

OPG designs and produces graphic wraps for vehicles, working with hundreds of household names, including McDonalds, Greggs, Sports Direct, Hovis and Natwest. It is the second biggest employer in the area.

After pursuing his career within the wider industry, Mr Hamilton returns to manage the team alongside commercial & financial director Stuart Ritchie and operations & technical director Tristan Harrold.

OPG has 20 staff and as part of the firm’s five-year business strategy, several new roles are expected to be created as it enhances its brand services, offering customers a single source for all brand requirements.

Mr Hamilton said: “OPG has a fantastic reputation within the industry and local community alike, and I am proud to return after Owen gave me my first break some years ago.

“I am looking forward to leading the next chapter of growth at OPG as we continue to build positive relationships with existing clients, and welcome more as we expand our brand awareness offerings.

“We already have a great team at OPG, with many of our workforce having enjoyed careers with us for more than 15 years. The funding boost from UKSE has given us financial confidence that we can continue to build on this solid foundation and grow our business, helping to strengthen the Lanarkshire economy and attract a skilled workforce.”

Terry Quinn, regional executive at UKSE, said: “Helping OPG to conclude its MBO is a fantastic way to wrap up 2022 for the UKSE team.

“The new management team’s local roots combined with stellar industry experience will stand OPG in good stead for a positive and successful future.

“We wish the team the very best as it presses ahead with an exciting pipeline of new opportunities and networks to explore.”