Grants available for transport technology ideas

| December 12, 2022
Technology firms developing ideas to improve the transport system are being offered support through a round of Government funding launched today.

Up to 60 projects could be awarded a share of the £1.85 million fund – an average of £30,000 per applicant – from the UK Department for Transport to develop early stage research projects.

Previous winners include a trial using a drone in remote areas to help emergency services find missing people; a project exploring 3D technology to help visually impaired people use public transport; and the development of magnetic technology to improve reliability of rail services in rain and snow.

Transport and Decarbonisation Minister Jesse Norman said: “AI rescue drones, magnetic train tech, and sensors to help visually impaired people are just some of the cutting-edge transport projects this programme has already funded. 

“We’re determined to support path-breaking R&D across the UK. This new round of funding is designed to find the next top tech projects that will improve transport for millions across the UK.

“By aiming at emerging start-ups and small businesses we can ensure we build a tech base for the future.”

The TRIG 2022 programme will have five targeted funding calls, alongside an “open-call”, considering any transport related idea. Specific areas of focus include:

  • Maritime Decarbonisation
  • Future of Freight
  • Local Transport Decarbonisation
  • Transport Resilience to Severe Weather and Flooding
  • Improving the Rail Passenger Experience

Since TRIG was launched in 2014, more than £10 million in grants have supported almost 300 projects, with the three hundredth set to be awarded in this latest funding round.

