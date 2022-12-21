Flourishing solar Energy Market in Ukraine despite the war hassle

Advertorial Content |

The green energy industry is the driving force and Ukraine’s economic pillar. The energy sector is highly recognized globally, ranking fourth in GDP share (8% GDP) in 2015. The sector also positively impacts the employment field, with 3% of Ukraine’s population working in the energy industry. The country collaborates with a foreign investors to reach the ultimate renewable energy goal by 2030/35. The merger helps produce enough for Ukraine and a surplus for other countries.

Optimistic Ukraine

Despite the raging war, Ukraine is optimistic about renewable energy. This year (2022), the country ranked among the top 20 countries with the best and largest solar energy production. The installation amounts to 7.7 GW capacity. There are 6.2GW solar power plants already installed in various parts. While the rest, 1.5 GW, goes into installing commercial and residential buildings. In 2022 Ukraine plans to invest in 400-500 MW of solar energy facilities. Though the project is slow due to the current war, few installation services are underway especially residential and commercial services.

Ukraine potential investors

Ukraine stands as a potential ground for green energy. Most investors seek to establish solar and wind energy facilities. The foreign company is working to attain a slot in the energy business, a rewarding move in the future. Today a huge energy company in Ukraine is working to provide 1 GW of solar energy by 2030. This has built the confidence of other potential investors in the industry.

TIU Canada is at the forefront of opening a 10.7 MW solar power plant in Nikopol Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The investment comes in the war’s midst, giving a positive vibe to willing investors. TIU Canada has taken risks regardless of past wars.

Green tariff success

Since establishing a green tariff in Ukraine, renewable energy has topped the energy sector. The tariff has introduced a conducive power supply from natural features such as solar, wind, and water. Green tariffs and renewable businesses have brought transparency and accountability onboard. Statistics (SAEE) show renewables have skyrocketed from 766 MW in 2015 to 1.7 GW by this year.

Within the 2015 period to date, the country has experienced 740 million Euro investment from local and foreign investors. State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving (SAEE). Solar plant facility is the easiest energy to implement compared to other renewables. This means Ukraine can quickly achieve independence from other countries like Russia on solar production before the wind, biogas, or hydro energy.

TIU Canada is not planning to stop or fail; the company has a vision of a solar plant in Nikopol and plans to construct other plants. TIU Canada has established Nikopol, Mykolaiv, and others. The company has invested 94 million euros in ensuring smooth sailing.

Mykolaiv Oblast is among the best solar regions in Ukraine. Other plants like Kalyanivka takes 20.2 hectares to produce 13.5 MW. The primary aim of constructing the sites is to gradually eliminate carbon dioxide annually. TIU Canada seeks more business in Ukraine to enhance green energy for local and foreign regions.

Ukraine’s solar energy challenges

The war is not merciful to renewables plants as Russia targets crucial places. On May 28th, Russia sent a missile at Ukraine’s 3.9 MW solar plant, destroying 416 solar panels and string inverters. However, the solar professionals reconnected 1.8 MW to help in green energy electricity.