Female editors hired at Herald & Times titles

Women at helm

New editors for Glasgow titles

Newsquest has completed a clean sweep of female editor appointments at its Glasgow daily titles following the appointment of Catherine Salmond as the first woman to edit The Herald in its 239-year history.

Stacey Mullen has taken over at the Glasgow Times, while Laura Webster becomes editor of The National.

Stewart Ward has been appointed managing editor of both print titles, and will also edit the Sunday National.

Both the Glasgow Times and The National were previously edited by Callum Baird, who is now editor-in-chief of Newsquest Scotland.