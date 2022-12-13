Update:

Women at helm

Female editors hired at Herald & Times titles

| December 13, 2022
New editors for Glasgow titles

Newsquest has completed a clean sweep of female editor appointments at its Glasgow daily titles following the appointment of Catherine Salmond as the first woman to edit The Herald in its 239-year history.

Stacey Mullen has taken over at the Glasgow Times, while Laura Webster becomes editor of The National.

Stewart Ward has been appointed managing editor of both print titles, and will also edit the Sunday National.

Both the Glasgow Times and The National were previously edited by Callum Baird, who is now editor-in-chief of Newsquest Scotland. 

News, Media & Creative, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

David Hunter

Shot Scope raises funds for global expansion

A Scottish manufacturer of golf technology and improvement products, Shot Scope, has raised £2.7m in a seriesRead More

David Weir

Original Fit Factory in £111m acquisition spree

Scottish wellbeing company The Original Fit Factory has acquired eight international businesses in a £111m ($137m)Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.