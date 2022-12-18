Update:

Satellite setback

Ex-Musk executive quits Scots rocket firm Skyrora

| December 18, 2022
Lee-Rosen-with-Obama-and-Musk
Lee Rosen with Barack Obama and Elon Musk

A former executive for Elon Musk’s SpaceX has quit Scottish rocket start-up Skyrora less than six months after joining the company.

Lee Rosen signed up as Edinburgh-headquartered Skyrora’s chief operations officer in June but, according to the company, has departed suddenly for “personal reasons” and returned to California.

Mr Rosen, a retired US Air Force colonel and former VP at SpaceX, is a veteran of more than 150 missions.

He spent 23 years in the US Air Force with command tours at both launch bases, Vandenberg Air Force Base and Cape Canaveral, prior to joining SpaceX. 

It is another setback to Skyrora’s plans to fire small satellites into space from a base on the Shetland islands. A suborbital launch test of its Skylark L rocket in Iceland failed, which was blamed on a “software related anomaly”.

Skyrora was founded by Ukranian entrepreneur Volodymyr Levykin, a former executive at now defunct dating empire Cupid PLC.

Its investors include Ukrainian internet entrepreneur Max Polyakov, according to a report by Snopes. Mr Polyakov is a shareholder at Hong Kong-based Digitroom Holdings, which owns a stake in Skyrora. 

Despite the latest problems, revenues at Skyrora Ventures, its parent company, jumped from £3.8m to £15.2m. It reported a loss of £6.3m.

, News, Scotland, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

St Andrew Square cafe

Firms to get more help with soaring energy bills

Businesses will benefit from a year-long extension of financial support with energy bills, according toRead More

quiet quitting

Poor leadership adds to rise of quiet quitting

Poor leadership and unhappy workplace cultures are among the factors contributing to a rise inRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.