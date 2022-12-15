Dron & Dickson ties up Cable Solutions deal

Acquisition

Cable Solutions: part of bigger group

Dron & Dickson, an Aberdeen-based electrical equipment installer, has acquired Inverurie firm Cable Solutions Worldwide in a seven figure deal.

The acquisition will enable Dron & Dickson to enhance its range of products and services, grow in existing markets, and accelerate emergent markets, such as renewables to deliver harsh and hazardous area electrical engineered solutions.

Cable Solutions Worldwide is a principal distributor for several globally recognised suppliers and manufacturers. It will continue to operate from its 12,500 sq ft warehouse and yard in Inverurie and under its existing trading name.

Colin Rowley, managing director, Dron & Dickson, said: “We are incredibly positive about the opportunities this partnership will bring.

“I want to thank the team at Cable Solutions Worldwide Limited, in particular Colin Fraser, John Rickman, and Graham Ross who have committed to working with us towards our growth strategy in the longer term. They have every reason to be proud of the business they’ve built over the years”.

Earlier this year, Dron & Dickson grew its renewable energy team to target this emerging market for the company as well as reinforcing its commitment to the sector by becoming FIT4OR accredited.

Colin Fraser, managing director, Cable Solutions Worldwide, said: “We are confident this move represents a perfect outcome for both companies, and to use a footballing analogy, I’ve taken the team as far as I can. It’s time for Dron & Dickson to move our business forward to unlock further potential”.