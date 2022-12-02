Update:

Law

Chartered tax adviser Yuill joins Burness Paull

| December 2, 2022

Law firm Burness Paull has strengthened its tax team with the appointment of Christine Yuill as a partner. 

Ms Yuill, who is ranked by Chambers and is a chartered tax adviser, joins from Pinsent Masons. She will be based in Glasgow and advise the firm’s UK and international clients.

Peter Lawson, chair at Burness Paull, said: “Christine’s considerable experience and expertise will allow us to further grow and develop the firm’s tax practice at a time when regulatory change and divergence between jurisdictions is fuelling client demand for expert tax advice.

“Her appointment is the latest in a series of strategic hires and promotions in support of the firm’s growth plan.”

