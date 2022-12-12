CCL poised for acquisitions as revenue rises

Logistics boost

Callum Bostock: gaining an even greater footprint

CCL Logistics & Technology is on track for record revenue and expects to complete two acquisitions in 2023.

The company, which employs 110 staff across the UK, is forecasting 20% growth in revenue to £35 million in the year to 31 December 2022, from £29.5m last year.

CEO Callum Bastock said: “While the company was founded as a one-stop logistics company, we are now a fully-fledged logistics and technology group that specialises in helping customers reduce costs and grow, sustainably.”

CCL is investing £2.5m a year into its technology platform and has more than 40 employees in its Innovation Centre in Bellshill.

The company expects to announce its next acquisition during the first half of 2023. Mr Bastock said: “Our next acquisition will give us an even greater footprint across the UK, strengthening our base and our overall proposition for customers.”

Recruitment platform raises funds

Video interview platform Willo, which claims the potential to transform the way companies hire staff, has raised more than £1.5 million to drive further expansion in the US.

The Glasgow-based firm has announced plans to significantly scale up its US presence and establish a New York office after raising the funds from 1818 Venture Capital.