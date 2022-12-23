Car production rises | Plexus expects contracts

Markets: Live

8.15am: Stocks flat

The FTSE 100 was trading at 7,469.79, effectively unchanged in the opening minutes of the shortened session.

The London Stock Exchange will close at 12.30pm.

7.30am: Car production

UK car production rose in November on the corresponding month last year, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

It said 80,091 vehicles were manufactured, a 5.7% increase on the previous year.

However, exports fell by 5% as the outlook for the global economy, global chip shortages and a stronger pound impacted sales.

UK plants have produced 723,846 cars this year, down 9.2%.

SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said: “Supply chain shortages, overseas lockdowns and some structural and product changes have combined to throttle output for much of 2022 but there is renewed hope these issues will begin to ease in 2023.”

The production of battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles rose 18.3% with combined volumes of 29,318 units, representing more than a third of total output in November. The production in this combined segment is up 2.9% in the first 11 months on the same period in 2021.

7am: Plexus confident

Graham Stevens will chair today’s AGM of Aberdeen-based oil and gas engineering services business Plexus and will say the AIM-quoted firm is looking ahead with confidence.

He said it is hopeful of converting a number of expressions of interest in its portfolio of products into contracts.

“We believe that our tenacity is finally beginning to pay dividends with Plexus’ wellhead sealing technology increasingly being recognised as an ESG-enabling opportunity,” he said in a pre-meeting statement.

“During the year, the number of enquiries regarding our portfolio of Plexus products that can guarantee leak-free performance for the life of a well has escalated and we are hopeful of converting these into contracts in the coming months.

“In summary, having raised £1.55m through the issue of convertible loan notes in October 2022, which was supported by the company’s founder and CEO Ben van Bilderbeek, and Plexus’ chairman, Jeff Thrall, Plexus is better positioned to play a key role across numerous aspects of the complex energy story as it unfolds, and we look forward to 2023 with growing confidence.”

Global markets

A new estimate of third-quarter GDP figures showed the US economy grew 3.2% over the period, up from previous estimates of 2.9%.

Separate figures from the Labor Department showed the number of Americans filing for state unemployment benefits stood at 216,000 last week, well below forecasts of 222,000.

The news prompted renewed fears of further interest rate rises, forcing US stocks to fall.

Losses were led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which slumped 2.8% as major Silicon Valley stocks including Apple, Microsoft and Amazon all slid into the red.

The benchmark S&P 500 tumbled 1.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.4%.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index closed down 1.0% as prices in Japan rose at their fastest pace since 1981 in November, fuelled in part by higher energy costs.

In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.6%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.6%.

Sterling was quoted at $1.2037 early today against $1.2028 at the London equities close on Thursday.

Brent oil was trading at $81.67 a barrel early Friday, lower than $82.69 late Thursday