Cameron stepping up to lead Pinsent Masons

Cleland successor

Focus: Laura Cameron

Scottish litigator Laura Cameron is to succeed John Cleland as the managing partner at multinational law firm Pinsent Masons.

Mr Cleland is stepping down following eight years in the role, having served the second of a maximum two terms.

“Our success is driven by our purpose-led strategy, our reputation for rethinking the way we deliver legal services and our multinational reach,” said Ms Cameron, who takes up the new role on 1 May, 2023.

“Our clients are hungry for change, and we’re uniquely placed to be able to meet their shifting demands. My focus is on enabling Pinsent Masons to stay adaptable, be relevant, and stay resolute on its strategic vision, so that we can continue to help our clients to thrive in today’s environment.”

During her 28 years at the firm, Glasgow-based Cameron has helped shape the business through leadership roles on the firm’s global board and as the company’s first female board member, she is an ambassador for gender parity in management positions.

She recently stepped down after completing a maximum second four-year term as global head of the firm’s 880-strong risk advisory services group which operates in construction, advisory and disputes, intellectual property, litigation, regulatory and tax, and technology, media and telecoms.

“Congratulations to Laura,” said Mr Cleland. “I’m confident she’ll continue to inspire the business to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Out of a global staff of 3,300 spread over 26 locations, Pinsent Masons employs more than 550 lawyers and support staff at its Scottish offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.