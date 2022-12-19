Business leaders seek start-up drinks brands

Accelerator competition

Drinks brands are wanted

A new national business accelerator competition has launched with a promise to help start up drinks brands grow their business.

In Drinks Catalyst is now open for entries and welcomes drinks producers with less than three years trading to compete for a year’s supply of business advice, networking and introductions.

The programme has been created as part of In Drinks, the new national trade show for the drinks sector which takes place in Glasgow on 8 & 9 March 2023.

Over 60 exhibitors have already signed up for the show which will welcome buyers and suppliers from across the UK. Finalists in the programme will receive a free stand at the show worth over £500.

Adam Hardie, Head of Food and Drink at Johnston Carmichael is a founding sponsor of the programme and joins the judging panel.

He commented: “Johnston Carmichael is passionate about the food & drink industry and particularly engaged with early stage drinks producers, providing advice on accountancy and tax matters and business growth.

“We are delighted to be a founding partner of In Drinks Catalyst and with this programme, want to identify and help scale the most exciting drinks brands across the UK and help take them to the next level.”

The programme is also supported by Morton Fraser Lawyers and Contagious, which designs and delivers of drinks brands.

Andrew Walker, partner in Morton Fraser’s corporate team said: “The drinks sector in this country has a global reputation unmatched for quality, craft and innovation.

“Its produce is the lifeblood of our culture as well as making a phenomenal contribution to our economy. Our support for the inaugural InDrinks Catalyst awards is driven by our belief that there are inspirational, fresh-thinking entrepreneurs out there ready to be part of the sector’s story and to grasp the opportunity to take their business to the next level.”

The judging panel includes Paul Miller, founder of Eden Mill and Annabel Thomas, founder and CEO of Nc’Nean Scotch Whisky distillery. Entrants are required to submit a short written entry and deliver packaging and samples by the 25 January 2023. Further information can be found at

https://www.indrinkscatalyst.com/idc/enter-now/entry-guidelines

What is In-Drinks Catalyst?

In Drinks Catalyst is a new business support competition to promote start up and emerging drinks brands from the UK.

Drinks producers are invited to enter the 2023 competition which will be staged at In Drinks – the new national trade show for the drinks sector – taking place live in Glasgow on 8-9 March 2023.

Entries are now open and finalists will receive a FREE stand at the show’s emerging brands pavilion. Winners will receive a 12-month package of publicity, business support from key industry advisers and sponsors, plus personal introductions to our panel of recommended distributors.

To submit your entry, log on to the website and register at . Finalists will receive a free stand at In Drinks in the emerging brand pavilion.

About In Drinks

In Drinks is a new national trade show for the drinks sector. Taking place over two days at the SEC in Glasgow, the show will present over 80 drinks exhibitors to a large volume of trade visitors from the on trade, retail and hospitality sectors. Over 4,000 guests are expected to visit the show over two days which is co-locating with ScotHot, the longstanding hospitality and catering show.

Further information: Kirsten Speirs, KDMedia Ltd. kirsten@kdmedia.co.uk 07810434204