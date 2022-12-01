BrewDog loses ethical B Corp status certificate

Plan on hold

The self-styled ‘punk’ brewer will not renew its certificate

BrewDog has lost its status as a B Corp business, recognising its social and environmental impact, less than two years after joining the scheme.

The brewer said it had decided not to seek renewal because the organisation which gives it, B Lab, “requested additional measures”.

It comes as pubs and bars face pressures from rising costs.

The company said in an internal statement it was stepping aside from B Corp certification “for the time being.”

BrewDog, which prides itself on being a carbon negative brand, said it is committed to its ‘blueprint’ of ethical values, placing people and the planet very highly. It is investing in a forestry scheme as part of its carbon ‘negative’ strategy.

“Though we remain committed to the values upheld by B-Lab, we believe our business is currently best served by focussing on the Blueprint, as well as very specific sustainability targets”, it added.

The note also said it was awarded certification as a carbon negative firm by Positive Planet last month, but it now needs to be “making the operational changes that will enable us to get through the current financial crisis, while maintaining our commitment to demonstrable sustainability initiatives.”

BrewDog declined to say what additional measures were requested from B Lab, and said the company had to focus on its business amid turbulent economic times.