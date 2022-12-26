Border Biscuits founder John Cunningham dies

Death of businessman

John Cunningham established the company in 1984

Border Biscuits has announced that its founder and executive chairman John Cunningham has died aged 62.

Mr Cunningham established the Lanark-based business in 1984 and grew it into a company now employing 230 staff with a turnover of £17 million for the year to the end of December last year.

It has been exporting for more than 20 years to more 20 countries. By February 2021 its charitable donations to local causes had hit the £1m milestone.

In a statement, the company said: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our founder and executive chair, John Cunningham.

“Our hearts go out to John’s family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time. John was a highly regarded member of the local Lanark and wider community, touching the hearts and lives of so many, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

It said it “will reopen as planned on the 9 January 2023 with the team under the leadership of the Border Executive continuing to bake biscuits people love, building on the legacy that John so wonderfully created over his 38 years creating a national brand that is Border.”

Mr Cunningham is understood to have died on Friday. The cause of death was not disclosed.