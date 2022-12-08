Update:

Biggest letting

BlackRock taking former Standard Life offices

| December 8, 2022
BlackRock is moving into the Canonmills building

US investment giant Blackrock is understood to be taking 140,000 sq ft at Standard Life’s former home in Edinburgh.

The move is believed to be the year’s largest letting of existing office space outside of London. Further details on its plans were not disclosed.

The four-storey office scheme in Brandon Street, Canonmills, is on the site of R&R Clark printworks, which was redeveloped in 1979 and refurbished by Standard Life in 2002.

… more follows

