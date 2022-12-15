Bank of England raises interest rate to 3.5%

Inflation battle

The Bank of England remains focused on controlling inflation (pic: Terry Murden)

The Bank of England has raised the UK’s base interest rate by 50 basis points from 3% to 3.5%, the highest level for 14 years.

It is the ninth time in a row that the monetary policy committee has raised rates.

The MPC voted by a majority of 6-3 to increase Bank Rate by 0.5 percentage points, to 3.5%. Two members preferred to maintain it at 3%, and one member preferred to increase Bank Rate by 0.75 percentage points, to 3.75%.

In the minutes of its two-day meeting, the Bank said it will continue to take ‘forceful’ action to bring inflation back to its 2% target.

“The labour market remains tight and there has been evidence of inflationary pressures in domestic prices and wages that could indicate greater persistence and thus justifies a further forceful monetary policy response,” it said.

“The majority of the committee judges that, should the economy evolve broadly in line with the November Monetary Policy Report projections, further increases in Bank Rate may be required for a sustainable return of inflation to target.

“There are considerable uncertainties around the outlook. The committee continues to judge that, if the outlook suggests more persistent inflationary pressures, it will respond forcefully, as necessary.”

Rate rises by the Bank of England

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “High inflation, exacerbated by Putin’s war in Ukraine, continues to plague countries across the world, eating into people’s pay cheques and driving up food and energy prices.

“I know this is tough for people right now, but it is vital that we stick to our plan, working in lockstep with the Bank of England as they take action to return inflation to target.

“The sooner we grip inflation the better. Any action which risks permanently embedding high prices into our economy will only prolong the pain for everyone, stunting any prospect of economic recovery.”

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s Shadow Chancellor, said: “Today’s rate hike is further evidence that the government have lost control of the economy, harming growth, and leaving millions of working people paying a Tory mortgage penalty for years to come.”

The Bank now expects UK GDP to decline by 0.1% in 2022 Q4, 0.2 percentage points stronger than expected in the November Report.

Household consumption remains weak and most housing market indicators have continued to soften. Surveys of investment intentions have also weakened further.

Although labour demand has begun to ease, the labour market remains tight. The unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7% in the three months to October. Vacancies have fallen back, but the vacancies-to-unemployment ratio remains at a very elevated level.

Annual growth of private sector regular pay picked up further in the three months to October, to 6.9%, 0.5 percentage points stronger than the expectation at the time of the November Report.

… more follows