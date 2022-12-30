New Year Honours
Bank boss becomes a Dame as leaders recognised
Clockwise from top left: Alison Rose, Bill Robertson, Ivan Menezes and Keith Skeoch
Business leaders and top academics are among those receiving the highest recognition in King Charles’ first New Year Honours List.
Alison Rose, the first female chief executive of NatWest Group (formerly Royal Bank of Scotland), becomes a Dame, while there are knighthoods for Keith Skeoch, formerly of Standard Life Aberdeen; Bill Robertson, founder of his eponymous building group, and Ivan Menezes, chief executive of whisky-to-Guinness giant Diageo.
Prof Heather McGregor, Provost and Vice Principal, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, also becomes a Dame, and Professor Peter William Mathieson, Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of Edinburgh is knighted.
From left: Brendan Dick, Puneet Gupta and Stephen Ingledew
Other business figures recognised include Puneet Gupta, chief executive of PG Paper; Brendan Dick, former BT Scotland boss and former chair of the Openreach Scotland Board; and Stephen Ingledew, Fintech Scotland chair, who all receive the OBE.
Queen guitarist Brian May and the artist Grayson Perry are knighted, as is the president of COP26 Alok Sharma and the former Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill.
Alok Sharma, left, and Grayson Perry
Notable names include:
Dames
Alison ROSE, Chief Executive Officer, NatWest Group. For services to Financial Services
Prof Heather McGREGOR, Provost and Vice Principal, Heriot-Watt University Dubai. For services to Education, to Business and to Heritage in Scotland
Anita FREW, chair, Rolls-Royce
Denise LEWIS, athlete
Virginia McKENNA, Co-Founder, Born Free Foundation. For services to Wildlife Conservation and to Wild Animal Welfare
Knighthoods
Professor Peter William MATHIESON, Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of Edinburgh. For services to Higher Education
Brian MAY, Musician, Astrophysicist and Animal Welfare Advocate. For services to Music and to Charity
Ivan Manuel MENEZES, Chief Executive Officer, Diageo PLC. For services to Business and to Equality
Grayson PERRY, Artist, Writer and Broadcaster. For services to the Arts
William George ROBERTSON, Executive Chairman, Robertson Group. For services to the Construction Industry and to Charity in Scotland
Keith SKEOCH, Lately Chair, Investment Association and Ring Fencing and Proprietary Trading Review. For services to the Financial Sector
CBE
Fergus Dalziel COCHRANE, For services to the Scottish Parliament
Professor David Christopher CROSSMAN, Chief Scientist (Health) Scottish Government. For services to Public Health in Scotland
Elinor MITCHELL, Director of Economy, Scottish Government. For Public Service during Covid-19
Ian Alexander REID, Chief Executive Officer, Organising Committee, 2022 Commonwealth Games. For services to Sport
Professor Gillian Susan WRIGHT, Director, UK Astronomy Technology Centre, Edinburgh. For services to Astronomy through International Missions
OBE
Usman ALI, Lately Chair, Black Workers’ Committee, Scottish Trades Union Congress. For services to Equality and Cohesion in Scotland
Dr Nina Crampton BAKER, For services to the History of Women in Engineering
Elaine Jean BOYD, Director, Audit Quality and Appointments, Audit Scotland. For Public and Charitable Services
Brendan Sweeney DICK, Executive Adviser and Lately Chair, Openreach Board in Scotland. For services to Telecommunications and to Business in Scotland
Michael William DICKSON, Chief Executive, Shetland and Orkney Islands NHS Board. For services to Healthcare during Covid-19
Iain Murray FORBES, For services to Business and to the Third Sector in Scotland
James Bradley GILBERT, Lately Deputy Director, Scottish Government. For services to Housing
Stephen GRAHAM, actor
Peter GRAY, Joint Managing Director, Gray and Adams Holdings Limited. For services to Industry and to the community in Fraserburgh
James Joshua GRAY, Joint Managing Director, Gray and Adams Holdings Limited. For services to Industry and to the community in Fraserburgh
Puneet GUPTA, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PG Paper. For services to Business, to Charity and to the community in Scotland
Patricia Anne HIGSON (Paddy HIGSON), Patron and lately Chief Executive Officer, Glasgow Media Access Centre (GMAC Film). For services to the Film and Television Industry and to Diversity and Inclusion in Film and Television
Stephen Leonard INGLEDEW, Executive Chair, Fintech Scotland. For services to the Financial Technology Sector
David SUTHERLAND, Illustrator, The Beano. For services to Illustration
MBE
Dr Oluwole Olawale FOLAYAN, Co-founder, Association for Black and Minority Ethnic Engineers UK. For services to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion in Engineering
Dr Imelda Isabella GIARCHI, Analyst, Scottish Government. For Public Service
Linda Margaret HANNA, Managing Director, Innovation and Investment, Scottish Enterprise. For services to the Scottish Business Community
James Anderson McEWAN, For services to the Scotch Whisky Industry and to the community in Islay
Bethany Jane MEAD, For services to Association Football
Professor Pamela Beaumont ROBERTSON, Lately Curator, The Hunterian Art Gallery, University of Glasgow. For services to Architecture