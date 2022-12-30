Bank boss becomes a Dame as leaders recognised

New Year Honours

Clockwise from top left: Alison Rose, Bill Robertson, Ivan Menezes and Keith Skeoch

Business leaders and top academics are among those receiving the highest recognition in King Charles’ first New Year Honours List.

Alison Rose, the first female chief executive of NatWest Group (formerly Royal Bank of Scotland), becomes a Dame, while there are knighthoods for Keith Skeoch, formerly of Standard Life Aberdeen; Bill Robertson, founder of his eponymous building group, and Ivan Menezes, chief executive of whisky-to-Guinness giant Diageo.

Prof Heather McGregor, Provost and Vice Principal, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, also becomes a Dame, and Professor Peter William Mathieson, Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of Edinburgh is knighted.

From left: Brendan Dick, Puneet Gupta and Stephen Ingledew

Other business figures recognised include Puneet Gupta, chief executive of PG Paper; Brendan Dick, former BT Scotland boss and former chair of the Openreach Scotland Board; and Stephen Ingledew, Fintech Scotland chair, who all receive the OBE.

Queen guitarist Brian May and the artist Grayson Perry are knighted, as is the president of COP26 Alok Sharma and the former Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill.

Alok Sharma, left, and Grayson Perry

Notable names include:

Dames

Alison ROSE, Chief Executive Officer, NatWest Group. For services to Financial Services

Prof Heather McGREGOR, Provost and Vice Principal, Heriot-Watt University Dubai. For services to Education, to Business and to Heritage in Scotland

Anita FREW, chair, Rolls-Royce

Denise LEWIS, athlete

Virginia McKENNA, Co-Founder, Born Free Foundation. For services to Wildlife Conservation and to Wild Animal Welfare

Knighthoods

Professor Peter William MATHIESON, Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of Edinburgh. For services to Higher Education

Brian MAY, Musician, Astrophysicist and Animal Welfare Advocate. For services to Music and to Charity

Ivan Manuel MENEZES, Chief Executive Officer, Diageo PLC. For services to Business and to Equality

Grayson PERRY, Artist, Writer and Broadcaster. For services to the Arts

William George ROBERTSON, Executive Chairman, Robertson Group. For services to the Construction Industry and to Charity in Scotland

Keith SKEOCH, Lately Chair, Investment Association and Ring Fencing and Proprietary Trading Review. For services to the Financial Sector

CBE

Fergus Dalziel COCHRANE, For services to the Scottish Parliament

Professor David Christopher CROSSMAN, Chief Scientist (Health) Scottish Government. For services to Public Health in Scotland

Elinor MITCHELL, Director of Economy, Scottish Government. For Public Service during Covid-19

Ian Alexander REID, Chief Executive Officer, Organising Committee, 2022 Commonwealth Games. For services to Sport

Professor Gillian Susan WRIGHT, Director, UK Astronomy Technology Centre, Edinburgh. For services to Astronomy through International Missions

OBE

Usman ALI, Lately Chair, Black Workers’ Committee, Scottish Trades Union Congress. For services to Equality and Cohesion in Scotland

Dr Nina Crampton BAKER, For services to the History of Women in Engineering

Elaine Jean BOYD, Director, Audit Quality and Appointments, Audit Scotland. For Public and Charitable Services

Brendan Sweeney DICK, Executive Adviser and Lately Chair, Openreach Board in Scotland. For services to Telecommunications and to Business in Scotland

Michael William DICKSON, Chief Executive, Shetland and Orkney Islands NHS Board. For services to Healthcare during Covid-19

Iain Murray FORBES, For services to Business and to the Third Sector in Scotland

James Bradley GILBERT, Lately Deputy Director, Scottish Government. For services to Housing

Stephen GRAHAM, actor

Peter GRAY, Joint Managing Director, Gray and Adams Holdings Limited. For services to Industry and to the community in Fraserburgh

James Joshua GRAY, Joint Managing Director, Gray and Adams Holdings Limited. For services to Industry and to the community in Fraserburgh

Puneet GUPTA, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PG Paper. For services to Business, to Charity and to the community in Scotland

Patricia Anne HIGSON (Paddy HIGSON), Patron and lately Chief Executive Officer, Glasgow Media Access Centre (GMAC Film). For services to the Film and Television Industry and to Diversity and Inclusion in Film and Television

Stephen Leonard INGLEDEW, Executive Chair, Fintech Scotland. For services to the Financial Technology Sector

David SUTHERLAND, Illustrator, The Beano. For services to Illustration

MBE

Dr Oluwole Olawale FOLAYAN, Co-founder, Association for Black and Minority Ethnic Engineers UK. For services to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion in Engineering

Dr Imelda Isabella GIARCHI, Analyst, Scottish Government. For Public Service

Linda Margaret HANNA, Managing Director, Innovation and Investment, Scottish Enterprise. For services to the Scottish Business Community

James Anderson McEWAN, For services to the Scotch Whisky Industry and to the community in Islay

Bethany Jane MEAD, For services to Association Football

Professor Pamela Beaumont ROBERTSON, Lately Curator, The Hunterian Art Gallery, University of Glasgow. For services to Architecture