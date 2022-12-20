Anderson Strathern posts record year for deals

Scotland in favour

Euan Tripp: positive year

Law firm Anderson Strathern says Scotland continues to be an attractive option for investors as the firm posted its most successful year for deal activity.

The firm was involved in 25 deals worth in excess of £20 million which have been largely dominated by investments into tech companies across a variety of sectors, but increasingly focused on renewable energy, marine and climate impact.

Among those advised on was an investment of £2.75 million in fintech company Aveni by Par Equity and Tricapital, alongside Scottish Enterprise.

The corporate investment team is led by partner Euan Tripp, who said: “Despite the uncertainty and disruption during 2022, it has been a very positive year for investment deal activity.

“We continue to see technology and renewable energy companies attract substantial investments, which is encouraging in the face of macro-economic uncertainty.”

Max Scharbert, a senior director in Anderson Strathern’s corporate investment team, added: “We are cautiously optimistic for 2023 – existing investee companies are likely to require further funding rounds, and exciting new ideas will always attract capital.

“In our current financial climate, young companies are likely to face greater challenges in attracting funding and will need strong business cases to persuade more cautious investors. But overall, Scotland remains a very attractive option for investors looking to diversify their portfolios.”