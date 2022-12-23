Alba party on course for 20 MSPs, says poll

Holyrood ambition

Alex Salmond: party winning support

Former First Minister Alex Salmond’s Alba Party says it could be on course to win more than 20 seats at the next Scottish Parliament election.

A poll conducted by Panelbase indicates that 42% of those who voted SNP with their 2021 Scottish Parliament constituency vote said they would vote for the Alba Party with their regional list ballot in order to return a greater number of pro independence MSPs.

Similarly, 48% of those who would vote Yes in a future independence referendum would also vote for Alba on the list.

In the 2021 Scottish Parliament Election, the Conservative Party won 31 seats, with 26 of them coming from the regional list with a vote share of 23.5%. Scottish Labour took 22 seats with only 2 being thanks to constituencies, meaning that the party’s 17.9% on the regional list helped make up almost all of its seats.

Alba says that if the Scottish independence movement were to back Alba as the poll suggests it would result in a near electoral wipe out of the Labour Party and Conservatives in Scotland.

Furthermore,19% of those who voted Labour in 2021 said they would vote for the Alba Party to help return more independence supporting MSPs.

Among those aged between 16 and 34 the poll showed 36% would give their list vote to Mr Salmond’s party.

In total, 23% of all surveyed said they would back the Alba Party on the regional list.

Alba says the responses show that it has broken into the political mainstream and that a substantial section of the electorate now see the the party as the accepted means to progress the case for Scottish independence as a more immediate priority.

Alba’s general asecretary Chris McEleny said: “This sensational poll result reflects what we have been seeing as we campaign across the country: people believe that the vision and the plan being set out by Alex Salmond is what the independence movement should be doing.”