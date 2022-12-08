Aggreko lines up £110m bid for listed Crestchic

Power play

Aggreko: raid on listed firm

Aggreko, the Scotland-based temporary power supplier, is back on the acquisition trail with a £110m offer for a specialist equipment provider.

City sources say it has agreed a 400p-a-share offer for Crestchic, which is quoted on the Alternative Investment Market.

The likely deal, reported by Sky News, will represent a roughly 15% premium to Thursday’s closing share price of 356p and will bring an end to Crestchic’s public status after 16 years.

It also comes nearly 18 months after Aggreko was itself delisted from the London stock exchange following a £2.3bn takeover by I Squared Capital and TDR Capital.

Aggreko – which was carved out of the former Christian Salvesen haulage business – has benefited from a year of energy disruption.

Centerview Partners is advising Aggreko on the talks.