AG Barr takes full ownership of MOMA Foods

Stake acquired

MOMA becomes a standalone business

Soft drinks group AG Barr has acquired the remaining 38.2% equity stake in MOMA Foods from founder Tom Mercer, and the other minority shareholders, for £3.4m.

The acquisition follows the Irn-Bru maker’s purchase of a 61.8% stake in the health foods company in December 2021, when the parties agreed an option for it to take full ownership within three years.

MOMA will remain a standalone, supported business unit within the Cumbernauld-based group.

Roger White, CEO of AG Barr, said the deal allows the company to fully support the MOMA business and brand, “such that we can leverage the increased growth potential sooner than allowed for under the original acquisition structure”.

He added: “The completion of the acquisition is a further positive indication of AG Barr’s growth ambitions.”