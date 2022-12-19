Activpayroll acquires Malaysia-based partner

Asia-Pac deal

Jason Allen: perfect fit

Scottish payroll services specialist Activpayroll has accelerated its growth in the Asia Pacific region with the acquisition of Malaysia-based outsourcing and employee mobility firm Propay Partners.

Aberdeen-based Activpayroll has seen revenue rise by more than 27% over the past year by, with the Asia Pacific business proving to be a significant part of that growth.

Jason Allen, chief executive, said: “We are targeting long-term sustainable growth, building an ambitious approach to acquiring new business while continuing to provide excellent service to our existing customers. Acquiring Propay and the associated growth in the Asia Pacific region is key to us achieving this objective.

“Propay and activpayroll have a long-standing partnership spanning over ten years.

“When we decided to make the strategic move and strengthen our presence in Asia Pacific, we knew that Propay was the perfect fit.”

Manish Mehta, co-founder and business director at Propay Partners, becomes regional director for Asia Pacific.

He said: “We’ve spent the past 21 years building and growing our business and now feels like the right time to integrate with Activpayroll. We are confident that they will help support the team on the next stage of its journey.”