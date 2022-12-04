4 Pro Tips When You Plan To Change Your Name After A Divorce

Advertorial Content |

Many women change their last name upon marriage or entering a civil partnership. However, if the terrain of marriage goes rough and divorce is on the way, retaining the changed name is no longer worth it. After all, your name is an important part of who you are.

Many recently divorced people consider it important to quit the former spouse and change back to the original name. It can mean a lot to them, from trying to have a fresh start to getting their confidence back. If you have a similar story, here are our 5 tips you should consider when planning to consider changing your name after divorce.

The Method Of Changing Your Name After A Divorce

You have the right to change your name at your convenience and start using it whenever you want. However, it would help if you also signified these changes in your official documents. For example, you must update your passport, driver’s license, land documents, credit card details, bank account, and other official records. To register for a deed poll change, you may need-

An actual marriage certificate

Your birth certificate

Final verdict on your divorce case

What To Do If One Or More Of The Above Documents Are Missing?

You have a few alternatives if one or more original documents listed above are missing. Here are some ways.

Alternate marriage and birth certificates are available from the Registry Office. You might have to pay the re-application charges.

If your final decision has been rendered, but you still need supporting documents. In that case, you may apply for an alternative document indicating the final decision by the court. It also has some additional charges.

If you are still waiting for a final decision, you can still apply for a name change through a deed poll.

Tips When Changing Your Name After A Divorce

No matter where you want to indicate the name change- in the bank record, license, property papers, tax documents, medical records or anywhere else, you need proof. Here is some advice to get you started.

It’s best to make immediate changes to your photo ID documents, such as a passport or driver’s license. It is because these documents have the most impact on your day-to-day life. A driving license can be proof of identity. It may be required to search your name and be called by the new name.

It is advised to take photocopies of your photo identity documents with your old name before going for a name change. Remember that until your name is changed, these documents stand valid and are extremely important. You might need them at any stage of the process. Keep the copies ready so that you can attend all the dates.

Take a day off to get this work done. The name-changing process might take several business days if you are unable to complete the process in a day. You have to notify several authorities and organizations about your name change. The long list may include passport offices, bank companies, landlords, gyms, doctors, local councils, tax officers, insurance companies, building societies, employers, loan providers, telephone and internet providers and so on. This list can be long per your case and easily requires at least a day or more.



One important tip while changing a name after divorce is to monitor your activity. Make a list of everyone you have contacted. Note the date and time of the same. Keep an eye on the progress of your application so that you get all updates that may delay your processing time.

Final Words

Administration of name change can be easy provided you have all the documents ready and know the several steps to take. Follow these tips to make the name-changing process smooth and quick.