Why are extended business trips becoming more popular?

Over the past few years, business travel has gotten increasingly complicated. Thanks to a combination of sustainability concerns, international travel restrictions and an unprecedented pandemic, professionals have had to rethink their business trips. An interesting development has been longer and less frequent trips – driving this trend are a range of factors.

Rise of Bleisure

Business and leisure travel are often seen as separate – but increasingly, many business travellers are looking to incorporate a recreational component into their trip. So, professionals might visit Paris for a weeklong convention, and then use the weekend to visit Disneyland with the family. This is a way of consolidating the two separate trips you might otherwise have taken, thereby reducing your air miles.

Reduced air miles

Air transport is highly polluting, responsible for many times more carbon emissions than equivalent ground-based modes of transport. In the UK, around 70% of flights are taken by just 15% of the population, with these people having a disproportionate impact on the environment.

Taking a single longer business trip, rather than jetting back and forth throughout the year, helps to effectively reduce the air miles travelled by a single person, and thereby reduce their carbon emissions. As the environmental damage of air travel becomes more politically salient, we’ll likely see governments impose extra incentives in the form of taxes. Businesses themselves might also limit flights, to make their operations appear greener.

Significant meetings require face-to-face

Over the pandemic, we’ve seen the power of remote working. But we’ve also found ourselves constrained by its limitations. While there’s a great deal to be said for a video call, there’s no real substitute for face-to-face interaction in some circumstances.

If you’re collaborating on a project that’s mostly being done in another country, it might make sense to make the trip out there for a longer period, so that you can get hands-on and participate more actively in meetings.

Cost-effectiveness

If you’re seeking to limit your costs in the long term, then cutting your air miles might make more sense. This doesn’t just go for the flights themselves, but the accommodation too. Rather than having the expense of a hotel room, you might elect to stay in a serviced apartment instead. This way, you’ll be able to keep the premium you would have paid for the hotel breakfast, room service, and cleaning. If you’re renting the same apartment every time you make a trip, moreover, you’ll eliminate a great deal of uncertainty.

These are just a few reasons why more and more professionals and business travellers are choosing extended trips over shorter ones. What do you prefer?