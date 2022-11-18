Warehouse management software: 7 benefits of its implementation

Advertorial Content |

According to BusinessWire around 80% of storages have no process automation at all. And almost 70% face a crucial issue – they lose customers (and reputation) after defining they are out of stock while the order is already done. What can help to overcome these difficulties and keep a company profitable? Let’s learn from this article.

What is WMS?

Warehouse management systems help businesses to maintain daily tasks without data, time, and cost losses. Among the most valuable software features, one can highlight stock, orders, and shipping administration.

Once a product arrives at a warehouse, its location is tracked through the whole supply chain until it reaches the end consumer. When organization partners get access to their WMS software, item traffic can even be supervised from the seller through a warehouse to a final destination, ensuring an accurate and transparent process and excellent client service.

Benefits of WMS software

To ensure you can achieve better productivity and reduce expenses, let’s figure out the main advantages of implementing WMS:

Inventory control. WMS have tracking features, which allow employees to understand how many items are available and where they are located. This enables companies to replenish stocks in time and prevent customers’ order delays or refusals.

Order fulfillment accuracy. Companies that are involved in e-commerce sales can systematize clients’ purchases and prevent double ordering. WMS also minimizes risks of mixing different orders, when a package with a purchased staff goes to another client.

Overstock prevention. Having up-to-date information about the inventory, you can correct the next delivery from a supplier, supporting an optimal level of stock. These measures will help prevent the formation of illiquid assets, save money, and not obstruct warehouse spaces.

Wastes reduction. Software development companies, like Euristiq, can suggest custom solutions for temperature-controlled environments. Such WMS downsize risks of goods expiring and as a result grow organization cost-efficiency.

Third-party software integration. A good WMS opens additional possibilities to unlock related programs, i.g. ERP systems, financial tools, or apps for packing and shipping tasks. A single view for all the constituent parts of your supply chain.

Increase staff productivity. Automated systems reduce manual work, eliminate tedious tasks and improve accuracy.

Data accessibility. Cloud-based WMS allows warehouses, delivery companies, and clients to get data at any time from any device from a single database.

Good WMS helps to determine the amount of hired workers. Thus, you’ll also solve an overstaffing issue, decrease turnover, and will save money on the onboarding process.

How to choose a WMS for your needs?

With a great variety of WMS benefits, finding the best solution can be pretty challenging. The decision depends on the size and number of warehouse facilities, business goals, budget, corporate software, and additional programs you plan to implement.

IT companies, specializing in WMS development, can suggest custom end-to-end solutions, according to business requirements and capacity. Thus, experts from Euristiq can help you build WMS software based on IoT networks, cloud computing, or blockchain technology as well as create mobile apps for quick access to data or real-time inventory tracking.