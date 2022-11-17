Vertical farming firm plants operations in Colorado

IGS expansion

David Farquhar: perfect fit (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish farming technology company, Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS), is expanding into North America, creating 114 jobs in Loveland, Colorado.

The company is behind vertical farming techniques which promise to revolutionise food production to meet population growth.

It launched a Crop Research Centre in Dundee in 2018 and opening a base in Loveland will allow the company to better support its North American customers, the company’s fastest growing market.

It has chosen Colorado as its base in North America ahead of Washington and Massachusetts.

The new jobs will have an average annual wage of $98,991 (£83,051) which is 183% of the average annual wage in Larimer County.

The State of Colorado will provide up to $2,758,845 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits to IGS. The company currently has 220 employees, one of whom is already based in Colorado.

IGS designs, produces and maintains vertical farming technology that enables indoor growing anywhere, eliminates the need for pesticides or fungicides and reduces water consumption by up to 95%.

Because no arable land is required, these systems can also be used to reduce the carbon footprint of food production by locating farms closer to the point of consumption or production.

David Farquhar, CEO of IGS, said: “The forward-looking approach to economic development within the city of Loveland and the state of Colorado fits perfectly with Intelligent Growth Solutions’ purpose of working with growers to help deliver sustainable food security.

“The location is within easy reach of a huge market as well as supply chain partners and is a great place for our people – and their families – to live, with 300 days of sunshine and just 30 miles from Rocky Mountain National Park.

“The location of our North American headquarters is a pivotal decision in our evolution as market leader.

“We are confident that our new Loveland base will allow our rapidly growing business to continue to expand and thrive on a global platform, as we deliver vertical farming infrastructure to enable real farmers to grow an expanding range of crops reliably, profitably and sustainably because we give them total control of the weather for the first time: designed in Scotland manufactured in Colorado.”

City of Loveland economic development director, Kelly Jones said: “Northern Colorado provides tremendous value to a diverse range of industries and we are proud of this truly collaborative, regional effort to bring this innovative company, as well as high paying jobs, to the area.”