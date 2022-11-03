The Gin Spa reopens with added attractions

Relaxation

New owners have invested £300,000 in the facilities

Gin and wellness is a concept that The Gin Spa has been successfully executing since it first opened in 2017. After the Glasgow business was acquired this year by Paisley-born property investor Andrew Craig and his wife Alexandra it will be reopening this month, but not quite as fans of the brand will know it.

The owners have invested more than £300,000 in a new subterranean Spa space, which will triple the capacity of the original spa area and will include eight new treatment rooms. The new Gin Spa will offer guests a spacious bespoke couples room and a dedicated gin and afternoon tea lounge for guests to enjoy their favourite spirit post treatment.

To reinforce its gin credentials, the Gin Spa is partnering with an array of multi award-winning Scottish Gin brands, that will each ‘sponsor’ a treatment room.

Gin partners include the Isle of Harris Gin Distillery and the Edinburgh Gin Company which will offer bespoke cocktails and tipples with their perfect serve in the new luxurious Gin Spa lounge area.

The Gin Spa team has also been working hard on a newly-curated treatment menu and will be launching several new treatments as part of the relaunch that will include the Oncology Massage alongside the much loved anti-ageing facial boosters and extensive massage and body packages.

Commenting on the imminent reopening, owner Alexandra Craig said: “The Gin Spa is an extremely well loved concept and we have a very loyal local customer base, as well as guests who travel from afar to sample the gin and spa concept.

A Gin Spa cocktail

“We wanted to elevate the experience by introducing a little bit of luxury and space to the existing offering. The new interiors are moody, cozy and perfect for that subterranean spa experience.

“We want our guests to be totally encapsulated and relaxed from the minute they enter the spa to the minute they leave and we think the new space really achieves this goal.”

Spa Manager Rebecca Billingy added: “The spa has always been extremely busy but we often felt that the existing space couldn’t quite meet customer demand.

“By tripling our capacity and really working with the gin brands, we have elevated and refined the existing Gin Spa that people know and love, while giving it a totally new luxurious and experiential look and feel.

“Our diary is now open and already really busy as we head into the festive period. We can’t wait to hear the feedback from our clients both old and new.”

