Update:

Expenses hit

Telecoms firm Commsworld posts £6.9m loss

| November 22, 2022
Steve Langmead
Steve Langmead: firm has ridden the pandemic upheaval

Commsworld, the telecoms service provider, reported a £6.9 million pre-tax loss despite a 20% rise in turnover.

The Edinburgh-based company said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose from £2m to £3.8m for the year to the end of 2021 on income up from £20.6m to £24.1m.

But £9.6m of administrative expenses left the company deep in the red, although the figure was lower than the £8.33m pre-tax loss in 2020.

Chief Executive Steve Langmead said the company had ridden the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and continued to grow both its core enterprise business and expanded its customer service base last year.

Commworld’s balance sheet shows long term debt is £53.2m from £56.5m in 2020.

The accounts show that the highest paid director was paid £190,400, up from £153,013 in 2020. The company employs 91 staff.

News, Scotland, Telecoms, Updates & Results No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Abrdn-offices-in-Edinburgh

Abrdn and Weir tipped to re-join FTSE 100 index

Two Scottish companies could re-join the stock market’s blue chip index after a strong recoveryRead More

Mick Lynch RMT

Fresh industrial action to hit festive season

A winter of strike action looks inevitable as rail workers, nurses, security staff and civilRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.