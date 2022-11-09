Tech firms invited to solve problems in nature

New challenges

Ivan McKee: practical solutions (pic: Terry Murden)

CivTech Scotland a Scottish Government-funded programme that partners tech firms with public sector problems, has unveiled four new challenges as part of its first official partnership programme with NatureScot.

The Innovate for Nature challenges will seek solutions that protect nature and have been launched during Finance Day at COP27, where discussions will focus on finance as a catalyst for progress.

CivTech is the world’s first Government-run accelerator for digital public services. The latest set of challenges are supported by £6 million of Scottish Government funding.

Scottish Government Business Minister Ivan McKee said: “Not only does this programme create practical solutions to real life problems, it is a proven springboard for many businesses to further develop their products and find even greater success within their field.”

NatureScot’s director of business services and transformation, Jane Macdonald, said: “Nature loss and climate change are two of the biggest threats we face, and so it’s crucial we respond to these challenges urgently. Innovate for Nature is helping us to do this by changing the way we work.”

Further information about the Challenges and CivTech Scotland Accelerator process can be found online at https://www.civtech.scot/

Challenges will be published on Public Contracts Scotland, and proposals must be submitted via Public Contracts Scotland by midday on 30 November.