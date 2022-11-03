Swinney offers limited help to ease business pain

Budget review

John Swinney: forced to make cutbacks

Scotland’s businesses were offered no additional financial support from interim Finance Secretary John Swinney yesterday but welcomed moves to review the impact of red tape and tackle late payment of invoices.

A Joint Taskforce with business, COSLA, local authorities and agencies will consider the differing impacts of regulation on business.

The measure was among a few scraps handed out to businesses by Mr Swinney as he announced a further £615m of cuts to healthcare, education and the justice system in his Emergency Budget Review.

See also: Construction sector activity ‘deteriorating’

Liz Cameron, chief executive at the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: “Concerns have been expressed over the impact of new regulations being brought in at a time where they face intense cost pressures, so the commitment to seek a balance is a step in the right direction.

“We will continue to engage with Ministers on how to redress the balance to ensure Scottish businesses are not burdened with additional regulations during this current economic crisis.”

Andrew McRae, policy chair for the Federation of Small Businesses’ Scotland said there should be a moratorium on “all but the most essential new rules”, but he said there seemed to be “room for a serious conversation about the proportionality and consistency of regulation and we look forward to details of the promised taskforce.”

Mr McRae said there was positive news on retaining the lifeline Small Business Bonus Scheme and moves to ease cashflow by urging all public sector bodies to pay all small business invoices without delay. There will also be action to improve the planning system.