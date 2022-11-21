Sunak avoids calls for immigration to plug skills gap

CBI conference

Rishi Sunak addressing the CBI conference today

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today left business leaders disappointed that he did not say how he would drive growth or if he would relax immigration rules to ease the skills shortage.

Tony Danker, director-general of the CBI, said it was “great” to hear Mr Sunak tell the organisation’s annual conference about his “deeply held convictions and passion for innovation, and the role it can play as one of the most important drivers of the UK’s future economic growth.”

He said the Prime Minister started to lay out a vision for a new approach, “but what we didn’t get today are the details of the measures to achieve it.

“Businesses are making investment decisions now and need to hear more on this agenda as soon as possible.”

Mr Sunak also avoided directly answering the CBI’s calls for immigration to be used to plug gaps in the domestic workforce, saying his “number one priority” was on tackling illegal immigration which was “not a simple problem to solve”.

However, he did say he wants to ensure Britain is a “beacon” for the “best and brightest”, and pledged to create “one of the world’s most attractive visa regimes for entrepreneurs and highly skilled people”.

Earlier, Mr Danker said a more relaxed immigration regime is required to ensure businesses get the talent they need, and called for a system of one-year visas to help overcome the high number of vacancies across the economy.

“We have literally over a million vacancies in this country, we have 600,000 people who are now long-term unwell, who aren’t coming back to the labour market any time soon.

“That’s why we have to get this shortage occupation list – the list of people that we’re really missing that we aren’t going to get in Britain any time soon – and we have to get them to plug the gap while we re-calibrate the labour market in the medium term.”

