Stirling homes get largest smart sensor roll-out

Housing first

50,000 residents will be directly monitored

Stirling Council is to become the first local authority to connect its entire social housing stock with technology devices.

Homes will be linked to the housing authority via 50,000 sensors placed around properties to provide early warning of dampness, mould, ventilation and any other potential issues while helping tenants to better understand their energy consumption.

The installation over the next decade by home safety tech giant Aico follows a trial in homes managed by Stirling Council Housing Service.

The pilot was part of the Scottish Government funded CivTech programme, which engages technology companies in resolving public sector challenges.

Aico (HomeLINK) says that across the UK more than 150,000 IoT devices are connected in tenants’ homes and in use by social landlords.

Based on current demand this number is expected to hit one million devices by the end of 2024 as landlords comply with regulations and offer tenants a better understanding of their home environment.

Tenant Robert Cairney said: “I was initially sceptical about what the sensors and technology being put into my home would bring in terms of financial or health benefits.

“However, by recording moisture in the air, I can be alerted to the risk of damp and mould. Rather than having to keep an eye out for these things myself, my landlord also better knows when it is time to come and do repairs or maintenance work on the property.

“This new IoT technology for homes like mine is fantastic because it helps me to feel safer, live in a healthier environment, and reduce costs.”

A spokesperson for Stirling Council said staff who were involved with trials felt the technology helped them manage the housing stock through reliable data-driven intelligence, take prioritised investment decisions and improve customer satisfaction.