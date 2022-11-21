Starmer: Immigration will require skills investment

CBI conference

Sir Keir Starmer will set out conditions to help business

Sir Keir Starmer will tell business bosses that a Labour government is ready to allow skilled migrants into the country if companies invest more in training and raise the wages of those already here.

The Labour leader wants to see an end to low pay and a new partnership with business to confirm his repositioning of Labour’s relationship with business after the Corbyn years,

But he will warn delegates attending the CBI conference: “The days when low pay and cheap labour are part of the British way on growth must end.”

The Labour leader responded to the CBI’s call for a relaxation of immigration rules by saying that “our common goal must be to help the British economy off its immigration dependency.”

He will say that Labour will make the immigration system work better for the needs of business – but will demand that business needs a plan to train up British workers.

The labour market is one of the supply-side reforms the Labour leader will speak about alongside bold action on skills, childcare, climate change and technology to grow our long-term potential.

Sir Keir will echo the demand of CBI director general Tony Danker who called for a “practical” response to immigration.

The Labour leader will say that under him the government would be “pragmatic” on the basic shortage of people and will not ignore the need for skilled people to come into the country.

“But I want to be clear here: with my Labour Government any movement in our point-based migration system, whether via the skilled occupation route, or the shortage worker list, will come with new conditions for business.

“We will expect you to bring forward a clear plan for higher skills and more training, for better pay and conditions, for investment in new technology.

“Migration is part of our national story – always has been, always will be. And the Labour Party will never diminish the contribution it makes to the economy, to public services, to your businesses and our communities.

“But let me tell you – the days when low pay and cheap labour are part of the British way on growth must end.”

He will say that it appears the country is “more comfortable hiring people to work in low paid, insecure, sometimes exploitative contracts than we are investing in the new technology that delivers for workers, productivity and our country.

“And we can’t compete like that. Britain’s low pay model has to go. It doesn’t serve working people. It’s not compatible with grassroots growth.”

Critics will note that Sir Keir’s government would be guided by similar principles to those of the Conservatives: economic stability, higher skills and green growth.