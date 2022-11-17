St Andrew Sq letting | plans for Leith dock site

Property round-up

26 St Andrew Square has been fully refurbished

International language school Kaplan has leased an entire townhouse at 26 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh.

Relocating from Albyn Place, the School is occupying 6,000 sq ft in a building that was recently refurbished and retains many period features.

Adam Watt, senior surveyor, Cushman & Wakefield, who represented the landlord Aspin Estates, said, “26 St Andrew Square offers the best of both worlds – the traditional features of a classic Georgian townhouse alongside stylish contemporary interior finishes.

“Further to this, the central location and excellent public transport links are well aligned to modern occupier needs.”

Geoff Scott, director at Lambert Smith Hampton who advised Kaplan on the search for new premises, added: “26 St Andrew Square is a unique opportunity in the market. There are limited townhouse offices of this size, quality and location currently.”

Founded more than 80 years ago in the US, Kaplan offers education and training to more than a million students in 28 countries.

Leith plan

Site for development near Ocean Terminal

S Harrison Developments has revealed proposals for a residential-led development at Ocean Point 2 in Leith.

The brownfield dockside site will offer a mix of residential homes for rent alongside other potential uses, which are currently being discussed. These will occupy two buildings on the site.

Two public exhibitions on the proposals will take place on 13 December and Thursday 9 February between 2pm and 7pm at Ocean Terminal.

Harrison has a long pedigree of working in the city, ranging from delivering the Malmaison at St Andrew Square to student developments at Westfield and Gorgie and hotel development at Osborne House, Haymarket.