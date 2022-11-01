SSE signs deal with EV fuel card firm Paua

Charging agreement

Paua’s fuel card aims to simplify the payment process

SSE Energy Solutions has reached agreement with electric vehicle (EV) fleet fuel card innovator Paua to enable its customers to use the Perth-based firm’s expanding network of ultra-fast charging hubs.

The announcement comes just days after SSE Energy Solutions announced a deal with M7 Real Estate to install charging hubs at 20 locations it manages on behalf of global commercial real estate investor, asset manager and business builder, Oxford Properties.

SSE plans to open 300 of its own hubs across the UK and Ireland over the next five years and is committed to making the charging experience efficient and simple.

The partnership with Paua will ensure charging stops are consistent and effortless. The fuel card can already be used at the first of SSE’s hubs in Castlebank Street, Glasgow, which went live in September.

Paua created its electric fuel card to simplify the process for businesses, making the best use of the technology built into EVs and smart phones and dispensing with the need for time-consuming receipt claims from credit card payment processes. Paua is the largest EV roaming network for business drivers in the UK.

Simon Pickett, SSE Energy Solutions EV Technology and Innovation Lead, said, “This is a great opportunity for SSE Energy Solutions and Paua to collaborate, supporting fleet charging with as little fuss as possible. We are 100% committed in the battle to reach net zero. Anything that encourages the uptake of EVs and makes charging access and experiences easier is good news for us all.”

Niall Riddell, co-founder and CEO of Paua Tech, said, “We know that when leading utilities, such as SSE, enter the infrastructure arena the pace of change is going to be significant. “