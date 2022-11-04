Sports Icons of All Time

Advertorial Content |

The world of sports has had its fair share of legends over the decades. These are players or rather athletes that have impressive records and will be remembered by the older and younger generations. They belong to different sports and have inspired young people to take an interest in a particular sport.

They have also inspired developers to create games as an homage to the sport and the sports icons. That’s how so many different kinds of titles came to be, fantasy football and basketball included. Although each generation will have its favorite athletes, you should remember that there are icons that these athletes looked up to.

Whether it’s basketball, baseball, boxing, tennis, swimming, or any other sport you can think of, the world of sports has its fair share of icons. Here are some of the legends that have inspired millions across the globe:

Michael Jordan

When you think of basketball you think of Michael Jordan. He may be the coach of a team now, but back in the day, he was one of the most notorious basketball players. He was synonymous with Chicago Bulls and he brought that team a lot of victories. He has been an NBA Champion 6 times and an MVP of the NBA Finals, and a host of other titles and trophies. Jordan has his name written in the annals of the history of basketball and has inspired many young basketball players to try and reach his bar. That’s why he’s one of the best players of all time and remains an icon of sports today.

Lionel Messi

If you’ve watched football you’ve probably seen Lionel Messi. This Argentine footballer has been around for some time and he has been setting and breaking records during his career. Although he recently signed on with Paris Saint-Germain, his career was mainly in Barcelona. During his time with Barcelona, he holds the record for most goals in La Liga which is 50, the most hat-tricks in the same league as well as the Champions League, and scored 780 goals in his career when he represented his country on the national team and as a member of his club. He’s still looking to set some records which is why he’s on the list of icons in the world of sports, every time.

Babe Ruth

Babe Ruth might be known to the older generation of baseball fans, but the younger generation is aware of him too. He was elected into the Hall of Fame as one of its 5 inaugural members, and he was because he was a great baseball player. Ruth’s career spanned an amazing 22 seasons and in that time he managed to get 2,873 hits, 714 home runs, and lots of wins under his belt. One of the highlights of his career is the fact that he’d managed to win the World Series Baseball 7 times. With a record like his, it’s no wonder that he’s one of the greatest baseball players and athletes of all time.

Mike Tyson

When it comes to the world of boxing, Mike Tyson is a living legend. He was a heavyweight and one of the hardest hitters of his time as he’s got 44 knockouts under his belt. With that kind of record, it’s clear why he’s called Iron Mike. Nowadays, you can find videos of him on YouTube and see just how amazing he was at 18 years old. Iron Mike has snagged titles and taken many opponents to the ground. Just like all the other athletes on this list, he’s an icon and an athlete of all time.

Conor McGregor

Love his bravado in the octagon or despise it, you can’t deny that Conor McGregor is one of the best MMA fighters of all time. With a mix of devastating punches and kicks, he’s knocked out 19 of his opponents. His record so far has 22 wins which is an impressive number when you consider how dangerous an MMA fight can be. His most famous fight to date has to be the rematch against Jose Aldo where he managed to knock him out in just 13 seconds. There aren’t many fighters that can do that which is why McGregor remains a living legend in the world of sports.