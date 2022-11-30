Shanks succeeds Kirchin at Addleshaw Goddard

Law

Recognition: Alan Shanks

Law firm Addleshaw Goddard has announced partner Alan Shanks as its head of Scotland. Mr Shanks, who currently heads the firm’s finance & projects team north of the border, takes over the Scottish operations from fellow partner David Kirchin on 1 December.

Mr Shanks played a central role in the merger which brought Addleshaw Goddard to the country, having been at HBJ since 1998.

He is recognised by both of the independent legal directories, Chambers UK and The Legal 500 and is qualified as a solicitor in England & Wales as well as Scotland. He will combine his new role with his existing work.

John Joyce, Addleshaw Goddard’s managing partner, said: “Alan is such a well-respected partner, within Addleshaw Goddard, the profession and the wider market, and his profile and experience made him the perfect choice to take over the mantle from David Kirchin.”

Mr Kirchin, who will remain a key figure in the corporate team in Scotland, will be one of a number of former HBJ partners in a senior firm-wide position at the firm when he becomes divisional managing partner for corporate & commercial in the new year.