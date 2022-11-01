Scottish League Cup gets another rebrand

Trophy sponsor

The League Cup is now known as the Viaplay Cup

Viaplay and the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) have announced that the Scottish League Cup, previously known as the Premier Sports Cup, will be rebranded as the Viaplay Cup. The change follows Viaplay’s recent acquisition of Premier Sports.

The semi-finals of this season’s Viaplay Cup will take place in January when Celtic face Kilmarnock and Rangers play Aberdeen.

Both games on 14 and 15 respectively will be played at Hampden Park and will be shown live and exclusive on Viaplay. The Viaplay Cup Final is set for Sunday 26 February and will also be live and exclusive on Viaplay.

Viaplay will show Viaplay Cup football until at least the end of the 2026/27 season. Scottish fans can also enjoy the Scottish Cup on Viaplay and follow the Scotland men’s national team in the qualifiers for Euro 2024, FIFA World Cup 2026 and Euro 2028, as well as UEFA Nations League and friendly matches.

The company has launched in the UK today and offers UK viewers a combination of live sports, Viaplay Originals and curated third-party content. All Premier Sports pay-TV and free-TV channels have received Viaplay branding from the same date.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive: “Everyone at the SPFL is thrilled to be working with our new title cup sponsor Viaplay.

“This Cup has been a success for many years and Viaplay’s coverage and support of this competition until at least 2026/27 is very welcome indeed.

“We are looking forward to the exciting Viaplay Cup semi-finals in January and the final in February – all games which can be watched live and exclusively on Viaplay.”