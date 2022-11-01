Ryden names Gilkison as managing partner

Property

Commercial real estate adviser Ryden has promoted Alan Gilkison to managing partner, taking over from Dr Mark Robertson who will return to his client-facing work full time.

Based in Glasgow, Mr Gilkison (pictured) was previously head of agency & development and has been with Ryden for 28 years, where he has specialised in the industrial property market and land development.

He said: “Mark has led Ryden during an unprecedented period of uncertainty caused by the pandemic and market volatility and has kept us in a strong position by retaining our specialist teams and enhancing client services through technology.

“I will also focus on retaining existing talent and the delivery of future growth through a variety of means including a recruitment and training strategy to ensure the continued provision of an exceptional, personalised service.

“I’ll also maintain Ryden’s commitment to act ethically, contribute positively to our communities and lessen our impact on the environment.”

Dr Robertson said: “It has been an eventful period to be leading Ryden and I’m thankful to the steady team I had around me as we worked our way through constantly changing circumstances.

“I’ll be returning to my role as Research & Consultancy Partner working on urban expansions, city centre regeneration, manufacturing and public policy, while supporting Alan with his plans for investment and growth.”