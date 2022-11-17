Royal Mail ‘at a crossroads’ as it plunges to loss

Chair's warning

Royal Mail is pressing ahead with changes

Industrial action and weak parcel volumes saw Royal Mail slump to a £219 million half year adjusted operating loss from a £235 million profit as chair Keith Williams warned that the business was ‘at the crossroads’.

Amid growing acrimony, the company said today that talks with the Communication Workers Union will continue although it is already moving ahead with required changes.

It warned: “Talks will cease if further industrial action goes ahead”.

Parent group International Distributions Services posted a £57m loss in the six months to 25 September against a £404m profit last time. No interim dividend to be paid.

Its GLS business posted an adjusted operating profit of £162m, down 4.1%.

The company said it expects a full year adjusted operating loss of around £350m to £450m, including the direct impact of 12 days of industrial action.

Keith Williams, non-executive chair, commented: “The difference between the performances of our two companies could not be more stark. GLS has adapted well to inflationary pressures across its geographies. However, we have been standing at a crossroads with CWU in the UK for several months. We are now heading in a clear direction in light of the substantial losses in Royal Mail.

“Whilst our frontline management population under Unite/CMA has agreed both pay and change in the last few months, progress on a deal for frontline employees has been blocked by the actions of CWU.

“Accordingly, we have started to implement the change needed to rightsize Royal Mail which will ensure that it is both better placed to serve our customers’ needs in parcels, as well as letters, bring it back to profitability and provide a sustainable future.

“We believe that this is the best course of action for the long-term survival of Royal Mail even if it results in short-term disruption.

“A sustainable future must also include urgent reform of the Universal Service. Government has now been approached to seek an early move to five day letter delivery, whilst we continue to improve parcel services.

“The board reiterates that in the event of the lack of significant operational change in Royal Mail it will look at all options to preserve value for the group including the possibility of separation of the two businesses.”