Rodney to advise search firm Saxton Bampfylde

Recruitment

Executive search firm Saxton Bampfylde has appointed former chair of law firm Burness Paull, Philip Rodney, as a senior adviser.

Mr Rodney, pictured, has taken on a range of cross-sector non-executive appointments which reflect his experience and interests including chair at Lar Housing Trust and at the Scottish Jewish Heritage Centre, and governor at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

On his appointment, he said: “The opportunity to work with Saxton Bampfylde brings an exciting new avenue for me professionally.

“For 40 years I provided legal services to clients and in the last four I have been buying them. This has enabled me to see both sides of the table and provided me with a different perspective of what makes a great lawyer and leader.

“The selection process for the appointment of lawyers is becoming more and more sophisticated. General Counsel are much more likely to look beyond the brand and buy on the basis of a balance of specific expertise and value for money. That means there are better opportunities for new entrants to the market and that is an interesting evolution for the sector.”

Stephen Bampfylde, founder and executive chair of Saxton Bampfylde, commented: “Philip’s appointment augments the offering, particularly in the identification and support of senior executive and non-executive leadership in the legal space. This is a great endorsement of our team and the vision we have in the local market.”