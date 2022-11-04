Retail footfall falls | car sales up | Musk meets Twitter backers

Markets: Live

Footfall falls

UK retail footfall weakened in October, with Scotland’s figures worse than the average of all nations and regions.

Scottish footfall decreased by 12% in October (Yo3Y), 1.4 percentage points better than September. This is worse than the UK average decline of 11.8% (Yo3Y).

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “This is a modest but nonetheless slightly more chipper set of results for shopper footfall in the early part of what is the critical ‘golden quarter’ of festive trading.

“Scottish footfall recorded its second-best monthly performance of the year so far during October, albeit still down an eighth on pre-pandemic levels. Retailers’ promotions, new seasonal ranges and signs of early festive purchasing helped drive a broad-based improvement across all retail destinations.

“Shopping centres secured their best foot-traffic performance of 2022 and Glasgow nudged into single digits for the first time.”

Car sales rise

British new car registrations rose for the third consecutive month in October, up by around a quarter, according to preliminary industry data released today.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said it expects a market recovery in 2023.

Twitter reassuring advertisers

Elon Musk is spending his first week as CEO of Twitter reassuring companies that contribute more than $5 billion annually to the social media company.

Jason Calacanis, an angel investor and podcast host who is assisting Mr Musk said Twitter had a ‘very productive day’ of meetings with advertisers and marketers.

However, some clients have already paused ad spending on Twitter this week, according to other sources, partly over the months-long chaos around the deal and because of planned changes that would allow questionable content.

IPG, an advertising holding company that represents major clients including Coca-Cola and American Express, has advised clients to pause their Twitter ads for the next week, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Mass layoffs have begun, with the company warning staff to brace for firing notices by email as it temporarily seals all its offices.

The company said in a memo on Thursday night that all employees will receive an email alert by 9am Pacific time today letting them know whether they still have a job at the company.

Global markets

Rumours that China might be looking at relaxing its strict Covid rules gave markets in Asia a boost sending the,Hang Seng up 6.47% while the Shanghai Composite was up 2.5%.

In the US, markets closed lower for the fourth consecutive day as investors looked ahead of key jobs data today.

The non-farm payrolls are expected to reveal 200,000 new non-farm jobs in October, for an average hourly pay rise steady around 0.3%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.5%, the S&P 500 down 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite down 1.7%.

Sterling was quoted at $1.1219 early today, higher than $1.1184 at the London equities close on Thursday.