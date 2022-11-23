Rangers to disclose kit sales after Hummel sues for £9.5m

Ibrox court case

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter

Court order: Rangers

Rangers have been ordered to reveal how much they have made from kit sales after being sued by former supplier Hummel for £9.5 million.

Elite Sportswear Ltd, the Danish firm behind the kit manufacturers, launched proceedings at the Court of Session in Edinburgh with the compensation claim for lost sales.

It is understood the claim relates to shops on Argyle Street in Glasgow and in Belfast, as well as online.

The case comes in the wake of Rangers signing a deal with the Andy Murray-backed sportswear clothing company Castore in May 2020.

Lawyers for Elite say this breached a £20m contract signed in 2018 which allowed Hummel to supply kits to the Glasgow giants for a five-year period.

David Thomson KC told Lord Braid: “It is the pursuer’s case that the rug was effectively pulled from under them. It is clear that Rangers entered into an agreement which they didn’t perform.

“The amount being sought is currently based on an estimation of sales. If the relevant figures are produced it will allow the claim to be more specific.

“I would ask the court to allow my motion for commission of diligence.”

Gavin MacColl KC for Rangers argued against the motion, asking Lord Braid not to grant permission for the Castore sales figures to be released as the nature of the deals was different.

Lord Braid ruled that Rangers must disclose their Castore kit sales.

Elite’s case arises from a separate legal dispute involving Rangers and Sports Direct, which was then owned by Mike Ashley. Lawyers for Sports Direct went to the High Court in London wanting an injunction to stop the deal between Elite and Rangers from going ahead.