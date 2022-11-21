Rangers sack Van Bronckhorst after poor run

Gerrard to return?

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Out: Van Bronckhorst

Rangers have sacked manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst after just 12 months in charge.

Despite winning the Scottish Cup last season and reaching the Europa League final, the Dutchman has paid the price for a poor season which saw the Ibrox club perform miserably in the Champions League group stages and fall nine points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

The 47-year-old marked a year at the helm on Friday but it’s understood things gathered pace over the weekend, with the board deciding to sever ties with their manager, who signed a three-and-a-half-year contract to replace Steven Gerrard in the Govan hot seat.

The board of directors will now use the break in the domestic calendar due to the World Cup to identify a successor to Van Bronckhorst, who is one of Rangers’ shortest-serving permanent managers, with only Pedro Caixinha and Paul Le Guen departing sooner.

Rangers will be hoping to have their new manager in charge by the time they return to league action against Hibs in mid-December.

A club statement said: “Rangers Football Club confirms today it has parted company with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. The board would like to put on record sincere thanks to Gio for all his efforts since his appointment as manager.

“Arriving at the club just over a year ago, Gio led the club to a fifth European final and won the Scottish Cup last May. He also led the team to the club’s first Champions League qualification in 12 years.

“Unfortunately, results and performances over recent months haven’t met expectations and the decision was made today by the board to terminate the contract of the manager.

“The search for the new manager is now underway.”

Chairman Douglas Park said: “I want to thank Gio for the hard work he has put in over the last 12 months and, especially, the achievements of taking the club to the Europa League final and winning the Scottish Cup last season.

“Unfortunately, recent results have not met neither our nor Gio’s expectations, and we have taken this difficult decision today. Everyone at Rangers wishes Gio every success in the future.”

Gerrard, who stopped Celtic’s bid for 10-in-a-row, has been mentioned for a possible shock return, the former England international currently looking for a managerial job after his sacking by Aston Villa.

Other candidates could include QPR’s Michael Beale, a first-team coach under Gerrard at Ibrox, Gary McAllister, Kevin Thomson and former Burnley boss Sean Dyche.