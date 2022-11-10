Rail strike halted as revised offer put to vote

Strike suspended

Rail workers are voting on a new offer

Rail union bosses have agreed to put a revised offer from ScotRail to a vote of members in what appears to be a breakthrough in the long-running pay dispute.

Following a meeting between ScotRail and RMT representatives yesterday an overtime ban and all proposed strike action will be suspended pending the outcome of the vote.

ScotRail’s further improved offer includes an increase from £500 to £750 for acceptance of technology consolidated into basic pay, on top of the 5% basic increase.

This is in return for the acceptance of current technology, such as mobile devices for checking and selling tickets, using passenger assistance app.

This would mean an average pay increase of 7.5% for general grades, which includes roles such as conductors, ticket examiners, and station staff. Salaries for lower paid staff would increase by more than 8.5%.

The offer also includes the following elements:

Rest Day Working – the current agreement extended to 31 October 2023.

Increasing the no compulsory redundancies job guarantee from five years to six years.

An excess revenue share premium, up to £195 per period (less tax and NI contributions and pro rata), which rewards all colleagues where ScotRail exceeds revenue budget targets. This pays £390 so far this year (less tax and NI contributions and pro rata), and would be paid to the general grades staff as soon as possible as ScotRail exceeded revenue targets in April and May.

Introducing a ‘2p per-scan’ commission for mobile ticketing for the relevant staff.

Introducing a 3 per cent commission payment for all gate and manual barrier staff.

Twenty-two bronze ticket offices moved to silver classification with a further review in March 2023.

An improvement in maternity and adoption leave payments comprising of 13 weeks average pay, then 13 weeks at 50 per cent standard pay, then 13 weeks at statutory maternity pay.

Sunday working allowance (SWA) increased by 10 per cent.

An increase in minimum flat rate pay to £10.50 per hour.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “We’re pleased to have reached agreement with the RMT so that our staff will have a say on our very strong pay offer.

“If accepted, this will deliver an average 7.5% pay increase, job security for at least six years, and increases allowances in commission payments.

“We encourage RMT members to vote for this offer so that they can receive a well-earned pay rise and everyone at ScotRail can focus on delivering for customers across the country.”