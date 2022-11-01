Quinn ‘planning for scale’ at CodeClan academy

Digital training

Loral Quinn: ‘We are perfectly placed’

New CodeClan CEO Loral Quinn is planning for scale at Scotland’s digital skills academy and believes it can plan a key role in plugging the skills gap.

Ms Quinn, whose elevation into the top job was reported by Daily Business last month, is the former CEO and co-founder of Sustainably, the Fintech for good startup.

A month since she succeeded Melinda Matthews-Clarkson at CodeClan, she said: “There are 20,000 software jobs out there, and CodeClan is perfectly placed to help close the digital skills gap, and the current hiring and upskilling crisis.

“We are going to get there by scaling the operation, and scaling the engagement of industry partners who benefit from the graduates we produce.”

Ms Quinn began her career as a marketing executive at Standard Life, and moved to Edinburgh Fund Managers in 2001 ahead of Aberdeen Asset Management acquiring the firm in 2003.

At Aberdeen Asset Management, she headed digital marketing, and latterly was head of digital strategy and insight, helping to scale the asset management group to the FTSE 100 while leading teams across 30 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia.

In 2016, Quinn co-founded Sustainably, raising investment in London and New York, including from SoftBank, Lastminute.com founder Brent Hoberman’s Founders Factory, and Gareth Williams, who was CEO of Skyscanner at the time. Richard Branson named Sustainably his startup of the year in 2019.

Ms Quinn added: “I want to bring my experience of leading global teams, combined with the lessons I learned as a startup founder, to CodeClan.

“We can become even more integral to the ecosystem value chain in Scotland, will champion inclusivity and diversity, and be accessible to as many students and businesses as we can. To make more of an impact, we need to work closely with the entire tech ecosystem from startups to scale-ups, corporate and public sector. So, increasing engagement with industry is going to be front and centre.”

Specialising in 16-week software development and 12-week data courses, having run 141 immersive cohorts in software development and data to date from its Edinburgh and Glasgow campuses plus remote, CodeClan is increasing its provision of bespoke courses for organisations across the corporate and public sectors.