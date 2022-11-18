Qataris press Fifa to stop selling beer at stadiums

Alcohol row

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

Budweiser is a main sponsor of the World Cup

Fifa was facing a potential legal claim from main sponsor Budweiser after the Qatari authorities demanded a ban on the US brewer’s beer at the eight stadiums hosting World Cup matches.

Ahead of the tournament kicking off this weekend fans are likely to be told they cannot buy beer at any games, only at the Doha fan parks.

Fifa now risks being in breach of contract if Budweiser is not allowed either to sell its product or have any visibility at the matches.

Alcohol is only normally available in Qatar in certain hotels in Doha, but appeared to have accepted the need to relax the law during the tournament.

While the latest move suggests hardliners are again getting the upper hand, it is likely that alcohol will be available in hospitality boxes.

This will restrict it to those who can afford the cost of a suite which starts at $22,450 (about £19,000) for one match.